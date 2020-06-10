‘Rally for Justice’ planned for Capitol Steps at noon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Strategy for Black Lives is at the State Capitol for a Rally for Justice starting at noon on Wednesday. This follows George Floyd’s death, which inspired a slew of police reform bills from the State Legislature and Lark Street in Albany to be painted with “Black Lives Matter” in massive letters.

Strategy for Black Lives says the rally is for organizing, educating, and engaging with residents of the Capital Region community. As part of the rally—located on the Capitol Steps, State Street and Washington Avenue—a press conference and march with elected officials may take place.

The activists say they’re rooted in the principles of organizing, accountability, and policy reform. The group is trying to engage local residents, organizations, and advocates and raise awareness of America’s history mistreating and marginalizing groups.

Strategy for Black Lives sees a unified and empowered stance against oppression and injustice as a way to support passage of the Safer NY Act, a package of five bills at issue in the legislature. Although some parts have advanced frp, the legislature to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk in the past two days, other measures—like ending marijuana prohibition—remain at issue.

