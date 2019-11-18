Raising awareness for hunger and homelessness in the Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Two local organizations are coming together to help those in need right here in the Capital Region during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The week began on November 16 and will end on November 24. On Monday, November 18, the Shelters of Saratoga will hold a press conference at Fingerpaint to launch the week of awareness. This will feature the second year of the “Take One, Leave One” coat drive. A rack filled with coats and other winter gear will be located in front of Fingerpaint on Broadway. Those who need the gear are welcome to take an item from the rack. Shelters of Saratoga and Fingerpaint encourage community donations, making sure the rack stays full all winter long.

For more information, including other initiatives, visit the Shelters of Saratoga here.