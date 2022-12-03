ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This morning folks were dressed in their favorite holiday costumes for the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run. Rainbow Doemel is the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation for Upstate New York; she was excited about how well the organization has been doing this year.

“This event has been happening for several years. It’s had its highs and its lows, but we are excited that this year has been high,” she said. “This year, we have been doing amazing and raised over $40,000 from this event- so we are so excited.”

Over 150 participants showed up to help spread awareness and to also help with the cause. Jaime Saint Martein volunteered because her family is now being affected by arthritis. “It’s really important to us. This is a new diagnosis for us. We’ve just been learning about it since January,” she said. “And so, we wanna do everything that we can to learn about it. And get everyone that we know so we can help find a cure for it.”

Even with the rain, families and friends could participate in the run while also having fun while supporting an important cause. James Varriano is a student and also volunteered for the event. “I wanna help support arthritis and raise awareness for arthritis,” he said. “I’m just excited to be here.”