Rainbow Crosswalk in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– 6 new colors have been added to the crosswalk on Crossing Street in Saratoga near congress Park. Representing so much more than just a rainbow.

“We really want to show everyone in Saratoga that we are a proud community, an inclusive community, and that we embrace diversity,” said Cindy Swadba, Volunteer Organizer with Saratoga Pride.

Many gathered at Bailey’s to show their support.

“It’s especially important for our LGBT youth and questioning youth because they need to know that this is a supportive community,” explained Swadba. “They don’t always find that in their family, and we want to show them that that’s what we’re here for.”

Local lawmakers say more steps need to be taken when it comes to equality for The LGBTQ+ community.

“Today, we did the resolution calling on the governor to recognize June as gay pride month,” said Carrie Woerner, 113th Assembly Member. “And next week we will be passing the gender identification bill which will provide for the ability for our transgender friends to seek a birth certificate that is consistent with the gender that they identify with.”

In congress, the equality act prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has passed in the house and has moved on to the senate.

The over all message to the Saratoga community tonight summed up in 3 simple words—-

“Love is love,” said Swadba.