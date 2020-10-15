Railbikes are the new way to enjoy leaf-peeping

PHOENICIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Pedaling the rails is the new way to enjoy the Catskills’ fall foliage. Catskills Rail Explorers began operation on May 31, offering rail tours along the old Ulster Delaware railroad line.

“In the Catskills, we are now in the fall season. We offer four tours a day,” Rachel Pereira, Division Manager for Rail Explorers, said Thursday. “With five tours a day on Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, we have our beer and pretzel tour. It’s a lot of fun.”

The railbikes offer a breathtaking view along Esopus Creek.

Each railbike comes equipped with a small battery assist motor, hand brake, and seat belts. You can book a two-seat or a four-seat bike online.

Each railbike is looked over between trips and wiped down with a sanitizer.

It is a four-mile round trip, with a fifteen-minute break at the half waypoint. The guides turn the bikes around for the return trip as the riders enjoy a small snack.

You travel in a canopy of bright colors as the leaves change.

The railbikes weigh around a thousand pounds when loaded, and safety is essential. The guides are vigilant in keeping the riders safe and under control.

Rail Explorers is based out of Rhode Island, where they offer two season tours, one going north the other south. They also provide seasonal tours here in the Catskills and a year-round railbike tour in Las Vegas.

The season in the Catskills runs until November 2.

