Rail Safety Week: Amtrak launches “Operation Clear Track”

(NEWS10)– Rail Safety Week is coming down the trail, and Amtrak is making sure everyone arrives at their destinations safely.

The annual initiative begins Tuesday, September 24. The Amtrak Police Department is teaming up with national rail safety education nonprofit “Operation Lifesaver” and local law enforcement across the country for “Operation Clear Track.” They’ll be stationed at targeted railroad crossings, issuing citations and warnings to violators. Drivers and pedestrians will also receive railroad safety cards.

Ways to stay safe when approaching train tracks

The National Safety Council sharing the following reminders:

Whether your walking or driving, never try to beat a train.

If the crossing lights are on and the gate is down, that is your cue that a train is coming.

Only cross a track at a grade crossing, which is where the road and the railroad cross at the same level.

If stuck on the tracks, look for the blue sign identifying the crossing number and call the railroad so trains can be alerted of the situation.

According to federal statistics, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the United States. For more information, including safety reminders for new drivers, visit the “Operation Lifesaver” website here. Rail Safety Week ends Saturday, September 28.