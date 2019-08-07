Rabbit stolen from local farm

Schenectady, N.Y. – A rabbit was stolen from the Vale Urban Farm earlier this week.

Workers at the farm say somebody broke in and stole the rabbit named Banana after cutting the cage wire.

Banana is one of several rare American Blue rabbits at the farm the workers call one of their ambassadors, greeting visitors as they come in.

Workers say this is not the first time this happened. Two other American Blue rabbits were stolen from the farm in June of last year. Those rabbits were eventually recovered.

A police report was filed. If you have any information, contact the Schenectady police department.