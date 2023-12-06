ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of retired VA nurses are using their skills to provide comfort to the brave men and women who served our country. The six volunteers make patriotic quilts and present them to deserving veterans.

Since 2019, this local chapter of the National Quilts of Valor organization have been making quilts for veterans. In total, they’ve made about 80 quilts.

“Awarding the quilt, that’s the best. I get emotional every time. I feel so honored to be able to do this,” said Darci Jean Sprague.

Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To learn more about the history of the national program, visit their website.

The local group is always looking for more volunteers, including a Long Armer. They would also greatly appreciate fabric donations. If interested, contact Rosemary Jones at rodiej33@hotmail.com.