Quiet opening day at the Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a quiet and unusual opening day at the Saratoga Race Course as the 2020 season will be like no-other.

Normally, the historic venue would be flooded with hundred to thousands of people. Instead, its a ghost town. Although there’s no mad dash at the entrance gate or fans in the stands, world-class thoroughbred racing will still be at the track in the Spa City.

The 2020 season will feature 71 steaks, including 18 Grade 1 races worth $14.45 million.

New additions include the NYRA Bets gift cards, $50 cards available for deposit into NYRA Bets accounts. That can be used online for the Saratoga Race Course and other tracks nationwide. They’re available at over 150 Stewart’s Shops across the Capital Region.

NYRA Communications Director Pat McKenna says that, while things are different, they’re still primed for another successful year of racing. “Most unusual opening day, to say the least,” McKenna said. “When horses go in the gate, there will be some sense of normalcy for folks watching.”

If you’re looking to watch from home, Saratoga Live is available. They’ll have the 40-day summer meet covered with live races and analysis on FOX Sports and MSG Network.

