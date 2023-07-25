ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Asylum seekers have been arriving in the capital district and questions about educating school-aged children have remained mostly unanswered. On Tuesday a meeting between the school district, the county and the company responsible for the asylees was abruptly canceled.

Educators are trying to figure out how many school-aged asylum seekers might be attending school.

Mohonasen Central School District Superintendent Shannon Shine said he still doesn’t know what the start of the school year will look like and what support will be provided to the children.

“Who is providing which care? We certainly help our families with food, clothing and supplies,” said Shine. “It changed a lot, especially from last week. We are getting inconsistent and contradictory information.”

Right now, Shine said, there’s about 68 school-aged children of asylum seekers who are staying at Rotterdam’s Super 8 Motel.

But he says he still needs to know exact ages and grades and if they have academic or health records. He’s unsure if there are any unaccompanied minors, which would raise even more questions.

The biggest question he wants answered is how long the kids are staying because that could affect grade levels midyear.

“Then you’d be in a constant state of upheaval, and everything would be dynamic. That’s not the best thing for children and that’s certainly a challenge for adults,” said Shine.

He was hoping to get questions answered during a meeting that was scheduled Tuesday with DocGo, the contractor that is providing health, lodging and transportation services to the asylum seekers.

However, Shine says the DocGo representative never showed up. News10 ABC left a voicemail for DocGo’s CEO. A representative told us to contact New York City.

At the motel some asylees with school-aged children said education is a top priority for them.

Shine says no matter what the opposing views may be, everyone can rally around children.

“Everybody I’ve heard from is pro-child, they are for children. They realize that the children involved aren’t involved in politics in any way,” said Shine.