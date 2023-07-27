ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many questions still remain around the education of school-aged asylum seekers in Rotterdam. Leaders say the on-the-ground representatives for asylum seekers have not shared vital information with school districts.

With school starting in just over a month on September 7, a meeting between Schenectady County, the town of Rotterdam, Mohonasen Central School District and the company representing asylum seekers, DocGo, was abruptly canceled on Tuesday. And now, so has the line of communication.

Mohonasen Central School District Superintendent Shannon Shine said they can fulfill their legal obligations to educate the children but communication is necessary.

“We can definitely handle the logistics but we need the specifics, and we need answers to a lot of the basic questions that I suspect others have as well. And we should have answers to those questions relatively soon,” said Shine.

That’s what Shine said on Tuesday. On Thursday the same questions remain, including: What ages and grade levels the children are in? Do they have academic or health records? How many languages are spoken by the children? Are there unaccompanied minors? And if so, who is authorized to make decisions on their behalf?

An overarching question surrounding the displaced people is, who is paying for what?

Shine worked over the weekend to try to address the issues and found out there are about 70 children at the Super 8 in Rotterdam, after talking to officials from the county and town.

“We will follow all required legal protocols and processes, but the short answer is if the children are here we are going to enroll them and we are going to educate them and we are going to help provide for them and coordinate with any agencies that are doing so” said Shine.

After the DocGo representative did not show up to Tuesday’s meeting, Shine has not been able to reschedule with them.

He said he reached out to the representative after they missed the scheduled meeting and there was no answer, and the voicemail was full.

DocGo did respond the next day saying someone from New York City would be contacting him but so far, Shine says he’s had no luck trying to schedule with that representative.

He expressed that he did not believe someone from the city would be the best person to answer his questions and prefers an open line of communication with someone local who can provide accurate data.

News10 reached out to the New York State Education Department and a spokesperson said they are working with all districts on the migrant issue, through their Regional Bilingual Education Resource Network.