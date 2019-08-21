Questions arise surrounding Carrier Dome name in Syracuse

Syracuse defensive lineman Alton Robinson (94) celebrates a defensive fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Carrier Dome in Syracuse is getting a huge face lift, and with the big changes to the venue, could there also be a big change to the name right around the corner?

Since the day Syracuse University inflated the dome high above the Syracuse skyline, the name “Carrier” has been attached. But this year, some football season ticket holders noticed something different on their packets.

The word “Carrier” was absent and simply referred to the stadium as “The Dome.”

While SU hasn’t given a direct answer to whether they’re dropping “Carrier,” the school’s vice president called the stadium “The Dome” in a recent statement.

Meanwhile, the Carrier Company claims the right to call the facility the “Carrier Dome” and said it will be contacting the university to discuss the matter.

All of this going on while the dome undergoes a $118 million overhaul that will, among other things, completely replace the iconic inflatable roof.