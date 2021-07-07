Queensbury woman arrested for reportedly selling crack cocaine

Michelle DeLong (Cormie), accused of selling crack cocaine

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit Thursday arrested Michelle DeLong (Cormie), 35, of Dixon Road in Queensbury for reportedly selling crack cocaine.

Police say they received several complaints of suspected drug activity and child endangerment from concerned citizens. With this, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and was reportedly able to purchase drugs from DeLong (Cormie) on multiple occasions.

DeLong (Cormie) was charged with:

  • 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony.

DeLong was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.

