Queensbury woman arrested for burglary

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Danielle Lionetti, 35, of Queensbury after they say she broke into a Queensbury home. It happened Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say Lionetti broke into the home, took some items and then took off on foot. Police say they were able to identify her after the people living in the home spotted her as she was running away.

Police arrested Lionetti at her home on Thursday and charged her with Burglary in the second degree, a felony.

Lionetti was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court. She was released on $2,000 bail and is due back in court at a later date.