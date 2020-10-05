Queensbury Walmart sees fourth coronavirus case, danger for pickup shoppers

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed a fourth COVID-19 case among employees of the Walmart on Route 9, and released some information on where the infected employees worked which may help shoppers know if they are at risk.

The four employees, all of whom have tested positive within a week, worked as “pickers” for pickup orders. They assemble orders for shoppers to pick up. Anyone ordering pickup from the Route 9 Walmart is advised to take extreme caution.

Warren County is not currently aware of customers who have been infected as a result of visiting this Walmart, but advise caution for anyone who shopped there on the dates those employees recently worked. Those dates are: Sept. 17-19, 23, 25-30; and Oct. 1, 2, 4 and 5.

The most recent employee worked during the following hours, considered the most dangerous period for shoppers:

Sept. 29 from 4 a.m. – 1 p.m., 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Oct. 2 from 4 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Oct. 4 from 4 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Oct. 5 from 4 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Warren County said the risk of spreading is considered low, as all four employees wore masks while working. Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough, headache and loss of smell or taste.

Those with questions can contact Warren County Health Services at (518) 761-6580.