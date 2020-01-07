Queensbury Taco Bell set to reopen after extensive renovations

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Taco Bell/Long John Silvers at 741 Upper Glen St. is set to reopen after a complete remodel and renovation process that started in October.

The location is planned to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Hospitality Syracuse, Inc., a Syracuse-based Taco Bell franchise company.

All employees previously working at the location were invited to return, and 30 more were hired. A completely renovated kitchen and dining room, as well as new digital menu boards, were part of the renovation.

“A remodel of this restaurant was long overdue, and we are proud to be able to reinvest in the Queensbury community and open this beautiful new store” said Steve Pinkerton, vice president and owner of Hospitality Syracuse, Inc., in a release.