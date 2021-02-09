Queensbury students hold walkout protest calling for winter sports to resume

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of Queensbury High School’s hockey, wrestling, basketball and cheer teams haven’t found many reasons to gather together since the COVID-19 pandemic put a sudden stop to their spring 2020 sports season.

On Tuesday, they found one. It wasn’t a game, but rather a call to have games again at all.

Around 50 students and parents gathered outside of the high school at 11 a.m. holding signs and chanting in support of a return for “high-risk” winter sports, which the Queensbury School Board voted down on Monday night, 5-4.

Nearby Glens Falls held their own vote the same day, and approved sports deemed a coronavirus risk to return. The decision was left to individual districts after being given an OK at the Warren County level.

After nearly an hour, the group was asked to select around 10 group leaders to represent the teams, who were invited to come inside for a discussion with Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon, coaches, and other staff.

Gannon isn’t on the board, and couldn’t comment on whether any sort of revote or reconsideration could come out of Tuesday’s protests. He did say that his job was to make sure that the school board knew how the student body felt, and that it would be a learning experience for coaches and team captains.