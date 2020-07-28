Queensbury sets path for students to come back to school this fall

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Apart from some special education and summer school sessions, the buildings of the Queensbury Union Free School District have been largely empty due to COVID-19. But on Monday night, a village of the district board of education saw plans broadcast over Zoom for the fall semester, which may see students return to the buildings, with some safety precautions in place.

Families would have the choice between letting their kids come learn in-person or saying remote. Remote learning requires a form to be signed quarterly, so families can reassess as coronavirus outlook in the region changes.

Those who do return to the school will be learning with new plans in place. Elementary school students up to 6th grade will all be in-person at once, spread out across classrooms that have been modified to accommodate more space, staying in a homeroom class throughout the day. From 7th grade on up, students will rotate between in-person and remote days, meaning only half the student body will be present on any given day.

Teachers will recieve face shields, masks and other precautionary measures.

For more, see the full presentation:

