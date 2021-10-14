Queensbury schools propose nearly $20M capital improvement project

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Union Free School District has proposed a $19.9 million capital improvement project for their school facilities. School district residents will vote on the proposal on December 14.
The proposed project will address improvements district-wide. This includes updates to aging infrastructure throughout the district’s school buildings like roofs and boilers.
Renovations include:
- a turf field for football, baseball, lacrosse, soccer and other sports
- Queensbury Elementary School pool upgrades
- Playground replacement at William H. Barton Intermediate School
- Science classroom upgrades at Queensbury Middle School
- Bus lift replacement at the transportation building
New York State Aid will cover approximately 70% of the district’s expenditures to offset the cost of these improvements.