Queensbury schools propose nearly $20M capital improvement project

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Queensbury Union Free School District has proposed a $19.9 million capital improvement project for their school facilities. School district residents will vote on the proposal on December 14.

The proposed project will address improvements district-wide. This includes updates to aging infrastructure throughout the district’s school buildings like roofs and boilers.

Renovations include:

a turf field for football, baseball, lacrosse, soccer and other sports

Queensbury Elementary School pool upgrades

Playground replacement at William H. Barton Intermediate School

Science classroom upgrades at Queensbury Middle School

Bus lift replacement at the transportation building

New York State Aid will cover approximately 70% of the district’s expenditures to offset the cost of these improvements.