Queensbury School District reports new coronavirus case

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Queensbury School District has confirmed an individual associated with the William H. Barton Intermediate School has tested positive for coronavirus. Individuals identified as being at risk will be contacted by Warren County Public Health and advised on testing and quarantine procedures as necessary.

The school is remaining open for in-person instruction at this time. The school district is also following guidance from both the New York State Department of Health and the CDC as it disinfects the affected buildings.

Warren County officials have previously linked the spike in local cases with the county’s school districts.

Individuals who have not been contacted but are still concerned can find free coronavirus testing in their area.

