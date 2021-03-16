Queensbury residents concerned over contamination found in some wells

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People living in the Jenkinsville Road neighborhood in Queensbury are concerned about the impacts of toxins found in some wells in the area.

“It’s scary, cause you don’t know if you could be affected or couldn’t be affected, we just don’t know,” said one resident who’s lived in the neighborhood her whole life.

Her home’s well is one of five in the area with levels of PFOA’s and 1,4 dioxane.

“It’s a big concern knowing all of the chemicals that are in this water. We brush our teeth in it, we play outside with it. It’s just scary to know that our bodies are ingesting this chemical,” she said.

The impacted homes are located near an inactive landfill. State testing found that PFOA levels are well below New York’s drinking water standard. However, 1,4 dioxane levels were found to be slightly above the standard. Despite this, the state says the levels do not pose a short-term health risk.

The life-long resident says she wasn’t shocked by the findings, “I wasn’t surprised at all, I was expecting it to be what they told me.”

Lawrence Labrake also lives in the area. While testing of his water hasn’t shown any contaminants, he’s concerned about the issue moving forward.

“It’s already there. It ain’t if, it’s just a matter of when ours get contaminated, I think,” he said.

The DEC has been providing drinking water to those impacted, and is looking at long-term solutions.

“We’ve expanded out our search now that we know that there are these detections that are off the site in these homes. We’re looking at maps and other private wells that are in the vicinity to that landfill and those homes, to sample them next,” DEC Chief of Staff Sean Mahar said.