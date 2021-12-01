Queensbury Price Rite to close by end of the year

The Price Rite in Queensbury, N.Y., is set to close by the end of 2021. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After 19 years of service in central Queensbury, the Price Rite in a plaza that shares its name is set to close by the end of 2021.

On Wednesday, communications officer Karen O’Shea from Wakefern Food Corp. sent a statement confirming that the store would close, following a social media post from a concerned resident in a Facebook group centered around the Glens Falls area. The store is set to shut its sliding doors by Dec. 30.

“Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve the community,” O’Shea wrote. “We are sharing with our team members information regarding potential job opportunities or available positions at other Price Rite Marketplace stores in the region.”

Price Rite Plaza, also known as Glen Square, is located at 751 Upper Glen St. The building was built to accommodate the grocery store in 2002, and is currently also home to a Recovery Sports Grill, Dollar Tree and Tractor Supply Co. It’s adjacent to the Aviation Mall.

O’Shea did not say whether competition from a trio of nearby grocery stores had contributed to the decision to close. The store sits near a Market 32 further down Glen Street, and was more recently flanked on the other side by the addition of an Aldi store, which moved into the former Toys R Us building in 2019. A Hannaford grocery store is also nearby, on Quaker Road.

In addition to Price Rite, Wakefern Food Corp. also owns ShopRite, which ran a store across the street at Queensbury Plaza. That location is currently inhabited by a PetCo pet supply store. The next closest Price Rite location is in Schenectady.

Management at the Queensbury location deferred comment to the corporate offices when contacted by NEWS10 on Wednesday.