Queensbury Price Chopper next in line for Market 32 treatment

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper‘s location at 677 Upper Glen Street is the next of the company’s grocery store footprint to get renovated into a Market 32, the company’s newer rebranded and reorganized identity. The renovation is already underway, following the recent completion of similar renovations at a location in Niskayuna.

“Market 32 is an evolving reflection of what our customers, through extensive market research, are telling us they want in a modern and convenient shopping experience,” said Price Chopper spokeswoman Mona Golub. “And their response has been so positive that we’ve expanded our rollout to include not only full-fledged conversions but the incorporation of some Market 32 elements into our Price Chopper stores, elevating the shopping experience for customers throughout our 6-state footprint.”

The store is planned to stay open throughout the remodel, which Golub is said is planned to be complete before Thanksgiving.

The change is based around delivering the same range of products Price Chopper currently offers, but with additions and added conveniences sold in a more modernized space. Like other locations, it will feature more open space, an expanded offering of ready-to-eat and locally-produced products, and some relocated items for added convenience, such as a packaged baked goods section next to the fresh bakery.

It will also feature a Starbucks, as many other Price Chopper and Market 32 locations do.

“Market 32 is a grocery store for this and future generations,” said Golub. “While maintaining our focus on quality and value, we continue to add modern conveniences with each new iteration of the brand, while refining a higher service standard and highlighting a host of signature items throughout the store.”

LATEST STORIES