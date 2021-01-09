Queensbury pizzeria plans to feed frontline workers

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury pizzeria is doing what they can to support all the local front line workers, but they are turning to the public for help.

Farmstead Flatbread is a unique, locally sourced pizzeria/restaurant that has all the comfort foods from salads, wings, to wood fire pizza. Also, you can’t forget about the craft beer! Last week Jane Sutton, owner of Farmstead Flatbread, started a GoFundMe page to support local healthcare workers. Jane wants to deliver pizza to local healthcare facilities every Friday at lunchtime.

“It’s really all about the community…This idea kind of landed in our lap, and we just went with it. It’s a win-win for the local restaurant and getting food out there to people who have been working so tirelessly,” says Sutton.

Jane has already raised over $500 through their GoFundMe page. With the idea still being so fresh, she wants to raise as much money as possible.

Pizzas will be delivered to frontline workers across Warren County. “I have a friend who works at Glens Falls Hospital, we’re trying to work that out, and then the Hudson Headwaters Health Network. I am going to reach out to them along with small practices, maybe nursing homes and I would love to hear suggestions from people who donate,” says Jane.

Jane and her fiancé Matthew Scott want to be able to raise enough money to deliver on more days, not just on Fridays. “If the community continues to reach out and fund that great effort, Jane will continue to make pies and wings to get everyone fed,” says Matthew. Jane says the community has been so supportive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s confident they will be able to achieve that goal.