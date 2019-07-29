Queensbury man killed in Clifton Park crash

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday night, Bradly J. Brean from Queensbury was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling Eastbound on Route 146 in the Town of Clifton Park. He was 26 years old.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office responded to several calls of a pedestrian walking in and out of traffic near Miller Rd. While they were investigating those complaints, a call came in saying a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, Bradly J. Brean, was engaged and his fiancé is pregnant. In a statement to News10, Liza Kilmer said,

“Brad was a smart, funny, goofy, kind hearted and respectable human being. He was the best friend anyone could ask for, always there to offer a listening ear. Constantly going out of his way to help others. I met Brad at a time in my life where I was very lost, he helped guide me to find myself again. Always encouraging me to follow my dreams and aspirations. He was dedicated and responsible. He worked hard to provide a good life for not only himself but to help anyone in need around him. He was the most selfless and non judgmental man I had ever known. He could make friends and find common ground with anyone. He enjoyed fishing in his down time, playing with our dog athena, as well as having movie nights just him and I. He was so excited to be a dad and a husband. I am pregnant with our first child, a baby girl due in November. We planned to raise a family together and get married next year. He believed family was always the most important and became extremely close with my family and friends as well as he also loved his own family and friends more than anything. He loved me wholeheartedly and without hesitation and he is missed by so many.”