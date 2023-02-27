ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Wesley Guard, 34, of Queensbury, was convicted of receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography via the social networking application Kik. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Evidence in the trial indicated that Guard, a registered sex offender, had used Kik Messenger to receive child pornography between September 2020 and April 2021. Guard then sent the materials to another Kik account that he controlled. The materials included numerous videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of young children.

Guard faces a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment, a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release between 5 years and life. Sentencing will be held at a later date.