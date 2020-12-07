Queensbury man arrested for sex abuse

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On December 3, State Police arrested Jeremy A. Beckwith, 32, of Queensbury for three counts Sex Abuse in the First degree (a felony) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a misdemeanor).
Beckwith is accused of subjecting a child less than 13 years of age to sexual contact. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the town of Queensbury.
Beckwith was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released under supervision. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
LATEST STORIES
- Christmas carolers visit Glens Falls Center
- Chatham HS reopens for in-person instruction on Dec. 7
- Vermont federal unemployment programs set to expire in the next few weeks
- 12/07/2020: Off to a cold start, but finishing milder this week
- Saratoga County Emergency Services secures thermal cameras for search and rescue operations