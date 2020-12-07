Queensbury man arrested for sex abuse

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On December 3, State Police arrested Jeremy A. Beckwith, 32, of Queensbury for three counts Sex Abuse in the First degree (a felony) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a misdemeanor). 

Beckwith is accused of subjecting a child less than 13 years of age to sexual contact. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the town of Queensbury. 

Beckwith was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and released under supervision.  He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

