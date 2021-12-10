Queensbury man arrested for selling drugs to police

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 29 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested Lionel N. Patrick, 44, of Queensbury for narcotic drug sales. Police reportedly purchased crack cocaine from Patrick on multiple occasions.

Lionel N. Patrick was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies.

Patrick was arraigned by Honorable Robert A. Smith at Warren County Court. Patrick was later released on his own recognizance pending prosecution.

