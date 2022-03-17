QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Zachary Buttling, 24, of Queensbury was arrested for child pornography following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Police said Buttling is accused of possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Police executed a search warrant of his residence following a tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officials said, Buttling possessed and promoted images according to child sexual exploitation.

Charged:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Buttling was arranged in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due to return to Queensbury Town Court on March 28.