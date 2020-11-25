Queensbury man arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with minors

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwin D. Lagon, 60, of Queensbury following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that he had multiple examples of inappropriate sexual contact with two children under the age of 11.

Lagon was charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.

He was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court and remanded to the custody of the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.

He is due to return to the Queensbury Town Court on November 30 at 9 a.m.