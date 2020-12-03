Queensbury man arrested for allegedly attempting sex act with minor

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 40-year-old Queensbury man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to engage in oral sex with a minor. Police say Mark K. Laux traveled to a location in the town of Colonie to perform a sex act on what he believed to be a female under the age of 15.

Officers say when Laux arrived at the location on December 2, he met State Police instead. He is now facing multiple felony charges.

The charges Laux is facing are:

Second degree attempted criminal sex act

First degree disseminating indecent materials to minors

Second degree patronizing a person for prostitution

Laux was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Colonie Court on December 16, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.