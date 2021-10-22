Queensbury man arrested after attempting to steal from two Walmarts in same day

by: Sara Rizzo

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested after attempting to rob two Walmart stores in the same day. New York State Police said Robert Felice Jr., 52, was arrested on October 21.

Police said Felice allegedly entered Walmart on Quaker Boulevard in Queensbury Thursday morning and attempted to exit the store with $1,800 worth of merchandise he did not pay for. Felice moved the items to the garden center and then damaged a gate when he used bolt cutters to cut it open and get access to the merchandise. Police said he fled the area before removing the goods. They were able to identify him from security footage.

Around 6 p.m. that evening, police responded to Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury for another theft. Police said Felice was stopped outside the store with over $500 worth of merchandise that he did not pay for.

Felice was taken into custody and charged in relation to both incidents. He was charged with attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor felony) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor).

Felice was issued appearance tickets and is due in Queensbury Town Court on November 15, 2021.

