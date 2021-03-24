Queensbury hires geologist to serve as DEC liaison as more wells get tested

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the Queensbury Town Board voted on a new way to better keep up with DEC activity in the Jenkinsville Road area as they investigate wells that may be contaminated by nearby landfills.

To that end, the board unanimously voted to hire area geologist John Muncy as a consultant and liaison between the two entities.

He will be working with the DEC as they investigate three landfills near the five homes that have been confirmed to be contaminated with PFOAs and 1.4-dioxane, and will be communicating with the town of Queensbury.

Muncy declined to comment when reached on Wednesday.

The DEC first discovered contaminated wells last summer, when they tested monitoring wells around a sealed landfill on the road as part of a statewide testing project. The town didn’t find out why they were there, or that they had residents at risk of danger, until February.

Since then, it’s been a matter of catching up for both the county and the people living in the northern neighborhood.

Ward 1 Councilman Tony Metivier apologized in Monday’s meeting for times when he may have pushed incorrect information when trying to provide incorrect information to residents affected.

In a conversation last week with News 10 ABC, Metivier described pitching water filters that residents weren’t okay with, because they would filter PFOAs but not the dioxane. At that time, he suggested it was misinformation on the part of residents causing them to reject the idea, rather than the lingering toxins.

Muncy will be paid for up to $10,000 of work.