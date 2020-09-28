Queensbury Head Start going remote for two weeks after fourth coronavirus case on school grounds

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Queensbury Union Free School District learned of a confirmed coronavirus case stemming from the Head Start preschool program located on school grounds. The case is the fourth on the grounds of the school since the school year began.

The Head Start program, located at Queensbury Elementary School, made the call to switch to entirely remote programs for the next two weeks.

Head Start programs are run nationwide by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The Queensbury program is run by one of 1,700 agencies across the country, and aims to help young children develop early learning skills before starting elementary school.

Queensbury spokeswoman Aubree Kammler said Monday that although Head Start is a separate entity from the school, they do have to follow the district’s safety protocols at their location at the Elementary School.

“Regarding this specific program, Head Start has decided to move to remote for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution,” Kammler said, “so it’s important to note that cases will resolve after the 14-day quarantine and/or 10 days in isolation.”

In a release on their website Sunday, the district said those protocols had indeed been followed, with the individual following all typical coronavirus precautions expected of the rest of the school.

Warren County was given a list of contacts, and is investigating potential points of contact at Head Start and elsewhere at the school. The county department of public health gave the elementary school itself the OK to remain open.

The case is the third to come up at Queensbury Elementary School, following two that were confirmed on Sept. 10. One case has also been confirmed at Queensbury High School, on Sept. 23.

“We would just like to reiterate that there is no universal guidance on when a school should close based on cases,” said Kammler.

The elementary school currently sees students onsite four days a week, and remotely on Fridays. Middle and high school students are remote three days a week, in person on two staggered days.

Elsewhere in Warren County, Hadley-Luzerne Central School District made the decision to close this week after confirming their fifth coronavirus case.

