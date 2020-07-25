Queensbury DUI crash sends two people to the hospital

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s arrested a man who was allegedly driving drunk and caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the accident at about 2:09 a.m. They said they received a call in reference to a personal injury motor vehicle accident on State Route 149.

Police said a 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling eastbound and crossed over the double solid lines and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling westbound.

The driver and a passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to the Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries.

Dustin M. Cleveland, 22, of Hudson Falls

Police determined the driver of the Ford pickup truck, Dustin M. Cleveland, 22, of Hudson Falls was intoxicated after failing standard field sobriety tests.

Cleveland was arrested and a breathalyzer test revealed he had a .20% Blood Alcohol Content.

Cleveland was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated along with other traffic citations. He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.