Queensbury CVS employees quarantined for COVID-19

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CVS Pharmacy released a statement on Saturday identifying one of their employees as positive for COVID-19. The employee is a pharmacist from the CVS on Main Street in Queensbury.

The statement from CVS says that, while the pharmacist does not display any symptoms, that individual and several other CVS employees are quarantined following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CVS says these employees are on paid leave.

CVS also says the New York State Department of Health confirmed the diagnosis.

According to CVS, the Healthy Department says that pharmacy patients are considered low risk for contracting the virus, and that prescriptions from the Queensbury store similarly do not represent a risk.

The Queensbury pharmacy closed Saturday night to be sterilized and disinfected. The store will open Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York, citing 76 cases of coronavirus. Cuomo provided a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases that included two in Saratoga County, but none in Warren County.

It is not yet clear how this case squares against the governor’s earlier tally.

