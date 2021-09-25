Queensbury car vs. motorcycle crash, man ejected suffers serious injuries

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 10:55 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a serious car vs. motorcycle crash on Quaker Road, in the Town of Queensbury.

Travis Viault, 35, of Queensbury, was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle easterly on Quaker Rd., Police said, and was unable to stop in time for traffic that had come to a complete stop.

As a result, Police said, Viault struck the rear driver of a 2004 Honda, from Ocean View, N.J.

Viault was ejected from the Harley-Davidson in the collision Police said suffered serious injuries to his head and wrist.

Viault was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in this crash Police said Although serious does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, however, alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factored in this case.