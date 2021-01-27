Queensbury cancer benefit-via-hockey to honor Glens Falls Hospital staff this weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Pink the Rink fundraiser brings Queensbury High School’s hockey talents to the ice for a good cause; namely, the fight against cancer.

Normally hosted at the Glens Falls Rec Center, a traditional game against another team to benefit local cancer victims was not possible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the skates are still hitting the ice at Cool Insuring Arena, and although no spectators will be allowed, there’s still a good cause, right up the road, being honored.

“During these unprecedented times, the team would like to honor the Staff of Tower 2 Oncology Floor at the Glens Falls Hospital,” said Pink the Rink co-organizer Kari Nolan in a release on Wednesday. “The dedication and support they give each and every day does not go unnoticed.”

In lieu of an in-person event, the match on Jan. 31 will be livestreamed on Facebook, starting at 12:30 p.m. Team members will play wearing names of oncology staff on their jerseys, and will present those jerseys to Glens Falls Hospital around 2:15 p.m.

Funds raised by this year’s game will more specifically benefit Glens Falls Hospital’s CR Wood Cancer Center.

Donations can be collected directly through members of the Queensbury High School hockey team, or via Venmo @qbyhockey, or check to Queensbury Hockey/Pink, c/o Coach Williams, 16 Brookfield Run, Queensbury, NY 12804.

“We are so honored to be chosen as this year’s Pink the Rink recipients,” said Maggie Carden, Tower 2 Oncology Nurse Manager. “What these young people do each year in support of cancer care is remarkable.”

Previous Pink the Rink benefits have helped individuals and families impacted by cancer in the community.

The team Queensbury will play against was not announced.