Queens man accused of having nearly a kilo of cocaine after traffic stop

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man police say had a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

State Police stopped Azeez Harris, 29, of Queens, on State Route 4 in Fort Ann just before 4 p.m. for a traffic violation. Police say while talking with Harris the Trooper smelled marijuana inside the car. After a search, Harris was accused of having around 988 grams of cocaine, 218 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in his car.

Police charged Harris with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (A felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of Marihuana 4th degree (A misdemeanor).

Harris was taken into custody and transported to SP Granville for processing. He was then taken to Washington County Jail for arraignment and remanded without bail. He is due in Fort Ann Town Court on November 20.