Queen Elizabeth canceling public engagements

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

(CNN) — Concern over the coronavirus has reached all the way to the top of the British Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is postponing engagements in response to the outbreak.

Officials are rescheduling her visits to Cheshire in the country’s North West and Camden in North London.

However, the 93-year-old monarch will continue her audiences with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Palace said other events, “will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

Also, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are canceling their tour through Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan due to the coronavirus.