Quarantine-themed “Inactive Wear” clothing line benefits Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fountain Square Outfitters sells a lot of activewear, clothing good for hitting trails or slopes. The COVID-19 pandemic gave outfitter owners and their friends over at Trampoline Design a chance to come together and combine their talents for the good of the community.
The result is “Inactive Wear,” a quarantine-themed clothing line meant to poke gentle fun of life while social distancing, all while supporting Glens Falls Hospital, who gets 100 percent of the profits.
The owners are now considering who else they can benefit with the project.
