Quarantine on Barn 86 at Saratoga Race Course ends August 1

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The quarantine placed on Barn 86 at Saratoga Race Course will be lifted on August 1. The New York Racing Association, Inc. and the New York State Gaming Commission announced the barn had been placed in quarantine after a positive case of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) July 15.

After developing a fever, an unnamed and unraced filly, trained by Jorge Abreu was sent to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital on Sunday, July 11. The New York State Veterinarian and New York State Equine Medical Director implemented a 21-day quarantine of Barn 86 after the horse tested positive for EHV-1, according to NYRA.

The filly is recovering at a private farm in Saratoga County under the supervision of a veterinarian.

There are 46 horses stabled at Barn 86. They will undergo daily monitoring for fever and other symptoms of illness. The quarantine will be lifted as long as there are no new cases of EHV-1 at the barn.