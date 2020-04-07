Quarantine Concert Series curates Lake George Music Festival musicians online

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The organizers behind the Lake George Music Festival have been working to support the freelance musicians who they showcase at the annual festival, and who are currently hard-pressed to line up gigs.

The Quarantine Concert Series has been running since March 29. hosted live on the festival’s Facebook page. Most of the performances are by festival alumni, and concerts last about 30 minutes.

The concerts are free, but the festival is accepting tax-deductible donations as they run. The proceeds will be given back to the performing artists.

New livestreamed performances go live on the Facebook page at 7 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Lake George Music Festival is currently still set to happen in August. All donors to a streamed concert will be eligible for a free single ticket to a concert during the festival, and will also be entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.