‘Quarantine Chat’ connecting strangers amid pandemic

(CNN) — If the loneliness of quarantine has kicked in, a new app wants to connect you with someone else also stuck at home.

It is called “Quarantine Chat.”

Through the app Dial-Up, you can have a conversation with a random person, something that is becoming rare during the coronavirus pandemic.

Once signed up, you will get a call with the ID “Quarantine Chat.” You pick up, and will get matched with another user.

The company says your information stays private, and your match only sees your username.

Once you are connected, you talk to the other person as if you were meeting them on the street randomly.

