Q&A: Beekman Boys spill on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ collaboration

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Beekman 1802 launched its product collection in collaboration with ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

The Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection features a limited-edition assortment featuring five of Beekman 1802’s essential bath and body items, redesigned to bear the name of the Rose Apothecary, the general store in the show ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

The collection launch comes after their Sharon Springs’ storefront was transformed into Rose Apothecary earlier this month.

Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, aka the Beekman Boys, share with NEWS10 the inspiration behind the special collaboration.

Q: Tell me about the scent inspiration behind the Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection.

A: We obviously needed to incorporate rose as a note because it’s the family name—and of course the name of Rose Apothecary. Luckily, it’s a soft note that we were able to build into a beautiful fragrance.

Q: Who is the Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection right for?

A: Anyone! Fans of the show. Fans of goat milk. Fans of rose. We carefully selected products to be a part of the collection—they’re hero Beekman 1802 products that could have a place in anyone’s home, from nourishing whipped body cream to a soothing, softly scented candle. The minimalist packaging looks great in any home or bathroom.

Q: How does it feel to have the show “Schitt’s Creek” supporting you on this unique collaboration?

A: It’s a dream. We are such big fans of the show and are so thrilled to be a part of it in this special way. There are so many parallels between Schitt’s Creek and our life and our brand; we truly feel it is the perfect collaboration.

Q: Brent and Josh: Please each pick your favorite product from the collection, if possible!

A: Our favorite product is the Whipped Body Cream. Fans of the show will know that you put it on your body, not drink it. It’s a powerful moisturizer with goat milk, Argan Oil, Shea Butter, Goji Berry, Milk Thistle Extract and Aloe.

Q: What has the reaction been like this past month following the store pop-up and product collaboration?

A: The support has been incredible. We have people coming from as far as Texas to come visit the store. We just launched the product on our site on January 22 but we’ve already received a lot of interest from those who have visited the store or saw us at the Schitt’s Creek pop up in New York. The show has such a special place in our heart—we’re so happy to collaborate and share the collection with our “neighbors” near and far!