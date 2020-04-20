Local company receives FDA approval to produce emergency ventilators

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Precision Valve & Automation now has the go ahead to put their new emergency ventilator on the market.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the design under the Emergency Use Authorization for patient use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said they designed it to be user friendly and affordable for health professionals. PVA has the capacity to build up to 250 units per day.

“PVA is the first and only company in New York State to receive this approval and the only non-medical device firm in the world to receive this FDA authorization,” said Frank Hart, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing.

