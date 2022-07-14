SOUTHEAST, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Massachusetts man who police said threatened another driver on Interstate 684 with one of three illegal guns in his car has been sent to Putnam County Jail, where he awaits a court date. New York State Police were called at 3:20 p.m. Sunday about a man menacing another driver with a firearm. They said they found the suspect northbound near mile marker 27.

It is alleged that the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, 23, of Lexington, Massachusetts, got into a road rage incident and menaced the victim, who had children in their car, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9mm handgun. Police said Blundell was also in possession of an H&K VP9 9mm handgun and a Sig Sauer 5.56 AR-15 style rifle with an illegal ammunition feeding device.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm (Felony)

Second-degree menacing (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device (Misdemeanor)

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanors)

Blundell was arraigned in Southeast Town Court and sent to Putnam County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. His future court date is still pending.