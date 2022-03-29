Mental health and criminal justice reform advocates are opposing the Governor’s possible expansion of Kendra’s Law in the New York State budget.

The law, which came into effect in 1999, was named in memory of Kendra Webdale. A young woman who was pushed in front of a New York City subway by a man with a history of mental illness and hospitalizations.

Kendra’s law allows the court to order assisted outpatient treatment for people who are deemed as mentally unstable and in need of supervision.

Opponents say Kendra’s Law criminalizes and coerces people into treatment and that the real solution is to fund more mental health programs. ‘

Assembly woman Michaelle Solages explains additional services the state can offer, “We can go as simply as making sure that these people have secure housing… access to their medication and we can go as broadly as making sure they have access to mental health professionals, ya know, some time of job, some type of stability.”

Lawmakers and mental health advocates say there’s no evidence Kendra’s Law has been working and expanding it would only hurt those in need of mental health assistance. However, studies have shown it does improve mental health for those who stick with the program.