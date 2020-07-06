Push for ban on fireworks growing

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10)- The pandemic had already cancelled many area fireworks shows planned for this past holiday weekend.

But the show was still on in the city of Albany- albiet illegal.

Residents say they have been plagued by weeks of illegal fireworks shaking their homes and rattling their nerves.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says it’s now becoming a garbage problem too.

In a facebook post, Sheehan thanked Department of General Services workers as well as residents for cleaning up massive amounts of used fireworks that littered city parks and streets after the 4th of July weekend.

Residents say Saturday night was especially bad.

“There were so many fireworks going off that it was actually cloudy down here,” said Dannielle Hille. Hille is the community organizer behind A Block At A Time which addresses issues Albany residents face.

“Like, fireworks are not entertainment for everybody. I can not imagine what they did to veterans or the elderly. And just the shear ammout of garbage that was left behind.”

The Mayor and some Albany County Legislators are pushing for legislation

to ban the sale and use of fireworks within Albany County.

But Dannielle would like to see a statewide ban.

“If it’s only Albany County they will get them in Rensselaer. It needs to be something that’s not easily acquired by just going over the bridge.”