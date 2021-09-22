Pursuit in Essex county leads to multiple charges

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 16, around 11:10 a.m., State Police attempted to make a traffic stop on State Route 22 in Ticonderoga.

Police said the pursuit traveled 17 miles with top speeds of 98 mph, which ended in the town of Schroon, with the driver, 41-year-old Faber Kelly of Port Henry, taken into custody.

The vehicle failed to stop which continued westbound onto State Route 74, Police said Kelly struck a state police patrol car in an attempt to force patrol cars off the road.

Charged with:

Third-Degree Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

First-Degree Reckless Endangerment

Second-Degree Criminal Mischief

Kelly was arraigned in the Moriah Town Court and released pending a future court appearance.